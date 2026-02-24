Notes on Class

Notes on Class

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Mike Styer's avatar
Mike Styer
Feb 24

I believe strongly that any conversation about the restriction of freedom of speech in the US can't start with the present moment. We have been encouraging and accepting the collapse of the freedom of speech for decades, in the name of conservative and progressive causes alike. What we're seeing now is a reaction to, and an extension of, a much longer-term trend. If we are going to speak up for the freedom of speech, we have to be prepared to put it above most if not all other values.

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