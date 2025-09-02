At the back of one of Butte, Montana’s sprawling old cemeteries, on the fringes of the unkempt paupers’ section where weeds overtake tombstones and the manicured grass ends, lies probably the best gravesite in the West – at least to my thinking.

It’s the one that continually reminds us where we came from, and where we’re rapidly circling back to in this new American era of billionaire overlords, immense inequity and disappearing workers’ rights.

The headstone reads: “Frank Little, 1879-1917, Slain by Capitalist Interests for Organizing and Inspiring his Fellow Man.”

Little, a roving organizer with the Industrial Workers of the World, arrived in Butte in the summer of 1917 when the city, built for the sole purpose of mining (mostly copper), was roiling with labor unrest. He came to Butte in the weeks following the deadliest hard rock mining disaster in American history, at a time when workers here who had been pushed to the brink and beyond were fighting for better wages and safer working condition. But he didn’t even last a month in Butte before the capitalist interests that controlled the city, the state, and the country, struck back and silenced him forever.

On August 1, 1917, masked men broke into a boarding house in uptown Butte, kidnapped Little and hanged him from a railroad trestle on the outside of town. No one was ever charged with his murder. As far back as I remember growing up here, no one ever really questioned that it was the doing of moneyed interests who didn’t him agitating workers for more - more income, more safety on the job. For a fuller picture of his life and death, there’s no better book than, “Frank Little and the IWW: The Blood that Stained an American Family,” written by his niece Jane Little Botkin.

Little’s courage and determination organizing in a dangerous era in deadly places is fascinating in itself. The reaction in Butte to his death is what’s always stuck with me. Thousands joined the procession to carry his body miles to the cemetery on the end of town, and thousands more lined the streets of Butte. It’s said to have been the largest funeral procession in city history, and the mourners were silent, likely both out of fear and of protest. Though Frank Little was only here for days alive, his lynching helped galvanize an uprising.

Someone asked me a few years ago when was the first time I’d heard of Frank Little and I honestly have no idea. Though there’s a strange notion about Butte (there are so many) that he’s been forgotten, but we’ve all heard the story. I suspect it’s one of the reasons the city carries a subversive undercurrent to this day.

I visit Little’s grave a few times a year, usually to show visiting friends. In recent years, I’ve noticed a distinct uptick in the number of trinkets and tributes visitors leave on his spot, inside and along the wrought iron that encircles the grave with an “IWW” emblem on the foot. As the billionaires have grown in number and wealth in recent years, so too has the number of copper pennies and other trinkets left at Frank’s grave.

People who’ve never lived in Butte love to write about it. They always have, but it seems even more pronounced now as Butte stays largely the same while our neighbors struggle with unchecked, often unwanted transformation. In the past five years Montana has gone from being a weirdo-friendly, mostly rural place to the least affordable state in America. Larger cities and towns most affected by the gentrification crush and housing crisis struggle with their identities even as they lose them, rapidly, to blandness and uniformity with the departure of their working classes, younger people, and artists moving on to places they can afford.

Though Butte’s housing has also gone off the rails, it’s still a bit cheaper than other cities in the western part of the state and it’s become a refuge for those getting pushed out but still clinging to Montana.

The toxicity of Butte and its long, dirty history of mining, keep the very wealthy out. Yet I’m always amazed by how many people don’t know that the big hole you see when you drive through the city is not entirely the Berkeley Pit, our famous toxic lake. It’s a currently operating copper and molybdenum mine owned by a Missoula billionaire.

Why am I telling you all this? A couple of weeks ago, that currently operating mine somehow possibly accidentally contaminated more than half of the city’s drinking water supply. But don’t worry everything is fine now even though there’s been no full accounting of what the hell happened. The event, which has not been fully explained by elected officials at the local or state level, drew barely a blip of news coverage outside the town. We are used to being written off as toxic people living in a toxic place, while the billionaire (who has been sued decades previously for the state of our drinking water) rates nary a mention in all those little jokes and jabs.

The lack of information, unwillingness to answer questions and general confusion about why half the town was told not to use their water for nearly a week created an air of anxiety and has led to a class-action lawsuit which in turn led to a whole lot of pushback from company defenders who seem to think those questions should not be asked. Once a company town, always a company town.

Several years ago, I spent a series of weeks in Flint, Michigan, reporting for my book. One thing I learned there is how public trust in government can be permanently destroyed when a public health crisis is deliberately concealed.

Today, on Labor Day, I visited Frank’s grave for a little boost, maybe a reminder of what’s possible even in the face of overwhelming wealth drowning the voices and lives of the most vulnerable. I took an inventory of things people have left, which is a changing window into how many others stop at this spot to pay tribute.

An incomplete list of items left at Frank Little’s grave as of Sept. 1, 2025, Labor Day: