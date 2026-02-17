The thing you have to remember about fascism is that it’s just so immensely boring. It’s literally never evolved. It’s all strongmen and fear-mongering and the hope that if they march around with their guns, the rest of us will give up. And because fascism has never evolved, we have hundreds of years of social movement history to draw from in mapping what we do now. Garrett Bucks

Garrett Bucks is one of the brightest voices in community organizing - well-informed about what the United States is up against, but relentlessly, earnestly optimistic in the face of it all. For months, along with his other work, he’s been urging you (and Ezra Klein) to host a potluck and, if you haven’t, you should read why that simple act can be so important in these times.

When I decided to start this series of conversations on the rise of authoritarianism in America, I knew immediately that I wanted to talk with Garrett, both about community organizing, but also about how not to lose hope in this moment when it seems institutions are failing us. The news is crushing, social media is toxic and bleak, even the weather is off by half a turn this winter. If we are to survive, we need the words of people who believe we can, and can lead us in the right direction. I asked Garrett about his work and how he maintains hope in these dark times. Our conversation follows.

Garrett Bucks

KM: Can you describe what kind of organizing and community building work you’re doing now, and how that has changed in recent months?

GB: Sure! In my better moments, my organizing and community building work lives in three different places. There is how I show up for my neighbors here in Milwaukee (on my block, at my Quaker Meeting, with other parents in our neighborhood, through a growing number of community organizations, etc.). Then there’s my writing, primarily at my newsletter, The White Pages, where I explore how being a more caring neighbor contributes to a better world. Then there are the trainings that I run through the Barnraisers Project which are free and virtual and help people actually take the first steps to start community projects wherever they live. I also offer lifelong support (if they want it) to past Barnraisers participants, so I spend a lot of my time learning from and rooting for various community initiatives across the world.

I like to think of all three of those activities as experiments in spinning a web. They’re all ways of reaching out to more people (and, I hope, keeping those bonds strong after I do so).The gift of that is that, increasingly, my web reaches out to a ton of different communities, which means that when a place has been uniquely under attack (as has been the case in the Twin Cities), I’m already connected to some of the organizers doing the most inspiring work on the ground. I can ask those folks directly, “hey, I’m connected to a lot of people outside your town, who’d love to help, what should I have them do?” which is how recent projects like Love Letters to Minnesota and the fundraising I’m doing for rent support came about.

KM: You are, possibly, the most optimistic writer writing today about the emergence of fascism and threats to our country as we imagine it. How do you keep a sense of optimism about the United States and our fate as a country?

GB: Hey thanks, I try. And I should say– I firmly believe that this moment requires a wide range of voices. Thank God there are writers out there who are better than I am at simply yelling at the fascists. I also want to be cautious in talking about my optimism, because I realize it’s impossible to disentangle from all the ways that, as a straight white guy, I’m comparatively much safer under fascism than most.

But it’s true. I am optimistic. Authentically so. And not because I’m putting my head down and ignoring the scale of cruelty and depravity. It’s bad out there! Everybody who tells you so is correct! For me, that optimism comes from two places. The first is being a student of social movement history. We are not the first population that has had to counter fascism. Hell, we’re not the first people in this country to have to do so (what is chattel slavery, Indigenous genocide, and Jim Crow if not hyper-focused American fascism). Ordinary people have always been capable, even in the most dire circumstances, of building resistance networks rooted in both care and struggle. I know I sound like a dorm room stoner when I say this, but have you ever considered the Underground Railroad? Like really thought of it? Holy cow! What an incredible accomplishment– both politically and logistically. People really did organize a sophisticated national care network, under great duress, all without the Internet. And that’s just one example!

The thing you have to remember about fascism is that it’s just so immensely boring. It’s literally never evolved. It’s all strongmen and fear-mongering and the hope that if they march around with their guns, the rest of us will give up. And because fascism has never evolved, we literally have hundreds of years of social movement history to draw from in mapping what we do now.

All that ties into my second reason for optimism– there’s just so much we haven’t done yet. If I believe, from social movement history, that the answer to “how do you defeat fascism?” is strongly bonded, community-based groups, then we can’t declare defeat if we haven’t built those groups yet. To take one example, we’re at the lowest point in modern American history for the percentage of workers who are members of a union. That’s a tragedy, of course, and not an accidental one. But it also means that, while the fascists have played all their cards, we haven’t played all of ours. We’ve got so many potential moves still to make!

KM: In that vein, what is your advice to others on how to keep up the good fight when the deck seems stacked against us? How can people keep fighting and not lose hope?

GB: Ok, this is super cheesy, but I remember reading a piece of writing advice, years ago. It suggested, in essence, that if you have writers block, you should start with a blank piece of paper and just start whining about how you are a terrible writer and how all your ideas suck and then you start describing one specific idea you have and how stupid it is and how it’ll never make for a good piece. Then you just keep explaining that idea, or telling before, eventually, after you’re on a roll doing so, you go back and erase all the nonsense up top about your stupidity.

I’d suggest something similar for a would-be activist mired in hopelessness. The first step, of course, is to get off social media for at least an afternoon (you knew I’d say that). Then, open up a document and start complaining. The only rule is, you can’t complain about what the fascists or the bosses are doing. That’s a given. They’re awful, and they’re making our lives worse. Instead, complain about all the things you wish people were doing in your community in this moment. Like “why aren’t we raising hell every week at the city council meeting?” “why isn’t there a regular protest?” “why is nobody doing mutual aid?” Make a list of all the things you wish somebody was doing. Then, erase the complaints and recriminations from the top of the list and instead just look at what’s left– this compendium of ideas for action. Pick a couple. Do some web searches to see if somebody in your community actually IS doing that. If so, join in. If not, text a couple friends (or yes, in this case, use social media– this is what it’s good for). Ask them, “Hey, do you know of anybody around here that’s already doing this? If not, want to find a time to talk about what it might look like to start it?”

Now, I’m sure that some people reading that might go “but what if my friends say no? What if I don’t have any friends to text?” And those fears are real. My point, though, is that, while I know that Mariame Kaba quote about how hope is a discipline has been passed around enough to sound like a cliche, she’s not wrong! When we say we’re hopeless, what we’re really expressing is a lack of agency. So how do we combat hopelessness? By reclaiming that agency, one step at a time.

KM: As a proud Midwesterner, what do you believe to be the secret to the resiliency of Minneapolis and Minnesota in the face of the ICE assault? How have activists there been able to organize effectively?

GB: Listen, no place is perfect, but I do love the Midwest to death, and am not surprised that a city like Minneapolis is currently inspiring the world. Obviously, one big reason why you have such beautiful webs of resistance in that city in particular is because, for all the consternation about how the summer of 2020 never amounted to anything, there are a ton of activist and care networks in that city that were birthed that summer that never let up.

Beyond that, though, I do think there is something to be said that, for a lot of Midwestern places, the fundamental value proposition is that, if you live here, you’ll both be surrounded by neighbors, and get to be a neighbor yourself. Now, that doesn’t mean that the Midwest has always lived up to that promise (especially across racial lines), but it is 100% the aspiration. We know that we don’t live in the sexiest, coolest or most meteorologically comfortable place in the world, but we live here because it’s the kind of place where we shovel each other’s walks and bring lasagnas over when folks are sick. That’s the best version of us. So when Minneapolis was invaded this past month, it was like awakening a sleeper cell of deeply ingrained community energy. “Oh, you want to see a neighbor? WE’LL SHOW YOU A GODDAMNED NEIGHBOR!”

As you know, I’m not just a transplanted Midwesterner, but also a proud child of Montana. And you and I have gone back and forth about the Yellowstoneification of our state, and what it’s wrought, but one of the things that scared me the most over the past decade was how removed the myth of Montana that has been sold in recent years is from what I love most about our home state. I don’t want people moving to Montana because they want to act like a misanthropic TV cowboy! I want people to understand what the “small town with long streets” saying means in practice. I want folks to understand that the best moments in our state’s history– be it pre-colonization Indigenous history, or the Wobblies in Butte and Missoula, or the Constitutional Convention– were those most rooted in community and solidarity.

I firmly believe that the places that will struggle the most in this era are those where the value proposition has most been rooted in the white American myth: “You get your own chunk of land, your own big house, and you don’t have to care about anybody around you.” That myth won’t help us survive. But if a place already aspires, even imperfectly, to be a neighborhood, it’s got a pretty good head start.

KM: One of your most popular pieces of writing in the past year has been encouraging people to hold a potluck to build community. Can you talk a little bit about how small things like potlucks grow into bigger, more important movements?

GB: Well, I definitely can’t shut up about potlucks specifically, not because they’re the only gathering that matters, but because they’re the perfect match of form and function. They’re a gathering where, ideally, the boundaries between host and recipient break down. Everybody contributes what they have, and everybody benefits.

Like I said earlier, I’m obsessed with social movement history, both in this country and throughout the world. And one of my deepest obsessions is the question of how the Nordic Social Democracies were birthed. These days, we take it for granted that places like Denmark and Sweden have these beautiful social safety nets, and we’re like “well those are tiny, rich, homogenous places,” but there was a time when those were some of the poorest, most inequitable places in Europe. And they kept getting taken over! By each other, by Russia (in Finland’s case) and by literal Nazis (in Denmark and Norway’s case).

So, how was it that those countries were able to evolve into the most equitable in human history? By first building these intricate networks of community projects– folk schools and unions and especially co-ops– that both build networks of power while also teaching people to trust and believe in each other. From there, it was a natural step to running social democratic candidates for municipal office, and then national.

That’s all to say, there’s definitely always the possibility that people can do lots of neighborly stuff with one another without it ever building into something more transformative. But the counterpoint (one that’s playing out in Minnesota as we speak, where the most effective activists are 100% not the classically charismatic megaphone hoggers we’d often look to, but the moms most active in their neighborhood associations) is that it’s only through strengthening these community bonds that we have something to build from.

Can potlucks change the world? We’ll see. But I can guarantee that we won’t change the world without them.

Let this stock image of a potluck inspire you: Photo by Jacob McGowin on Unsplash

KM: Social media has fractured our sense of community in many ways in the United States. Do you see a way to repair that damage or any evidence that people are turning away from it in your community building work?

GB: One of the greatest gifts of this moment is that every promise that has been made in our lifetime (I’m one of the oldest millennials) has been proven to be a lie. The idea that rich people are rich for a reason and we should revere them? A lie. The idea that a milquetoast version of the Democratic Party is all we need? That too. And most of all, that technology will make us less lonely and more connected. I don’t know anybody who earnestly believes those lies now, and that wasn’t always the case, even quite recently. We’re still addicted, but we’re at the state of addiction where we know the party’s over and we’re open to twelve-step programs.

I don’t pretend to have the biggest platform or reach in the world, but it has been noticeable how many more people are both open to and hungry for all this talk of community, even just in the past year. AI has accelerated that. Trump 2.0 has accelerated that. But beyond that, we’re all tired of logging on and feeling like crap, especially since the websites that make us feel worse were the ones that promised us community.

So, the challenge that myself and other real world community builders face is that even a self-aware addict is still an addict. I can get pulled into the rabbit hole of Instagram and Bluesky as much as the next guy. So it will take a lot of effort to retrain all of us towards community and away from the false prophets of big tech. But the opportunity is there, because everybody agrees: we don’t want the apps. We want each other.

KM: Can you name three things that have happened in the past year that give you hope about the future of the United States. (more if you’d like!)

GB: I don’t even have to give deep cuts! I think all of these will be obvious to anybody reading this interview, but I still share them deliberately because I don’t think we should take any of them for granted.

The fact that every time ICE tries to terrorize a city, the activists and community builders in that city grow stronger rather than weaker. This is the Minneapolis story, but also the LA story and Chicago story and even– as ICE made shorter stops in those cities– the Charlotte and New Orleans story. I really believe they thought they could scare us into giving up, and they honestly don’t know what to do with the fact that we haven’t. Zohran Not just that he’s a socialist, though that’s cool (nobody loves a socialist mayor more than a Milwaukeean!). Not just that the entire establishment tried to beat him, and failed. But the fact that he proves how hungry we are, not to be saved by politicians, but to believe in our neighbors again. His campaign held scavenger hunts across the city! His canvas leads encouraged volunteers to hang out together after their shifts, and then they actually did! As much as he’s a celebrity, he revealed that what we really want isn’t another Obama on whom we can pin our hopes, but the chance to build a political movement with each other. The fact that every mass protest since Trump was elected is larger than the last. Do you remember literally one year ago? There were all these think pieces about how “the resistance” was somehow both cringe and dead and how there was this mass vibe shift towards conservatism? Well, I remember those first few protests– before the No Kings ones. Here in Milwaukee at least, they were pretty tiny and homogenous (lots of Unitarian-core white baby boomers). But before long, there was the first No Kings protest, and then another, and then another, and the crowds kept growing. And now, I go to anti-ICE protests that draw thousands with no notice, and not only does the crowd fully represent the city, not only are they now passing out sandwiches and hand warmers (another sign that I’m not making up this wave of community interest), but, most beautifully, I don’t recognize most of the people there anymore. Something is growing! Bonus: I know that I’ve built an echo chamber for myself, but do you know what greets me, literally every single day, when I check my inbos? Another email about a first time potluck host, in another corner of the country.

I could go on, but here’s the theme here: If the fascist political project was working, none of this would be happening. The protests would dwindle. We wouldn’t be electing scavenger hunt loving socialists. We would be turning away from each other. ICE could show up in a new city without absolutely having their rear ends handed to them by a mob of church volunteers and PTA Presidents. And yet, all those things are happening. I realize that there are hard days ahead, but I also know the difference between something being born and something dying, and we’re pretty lucky as to which side we’re on.

Up next in this series on Surviving America: Lessons from the fall of Hong Kong