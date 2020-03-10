We all deserve better

In the first weeks of 2003, I started school as a full-time Chinese language student at Shanghai Jiaotong University, one of the country’s leading research institutions, a grand campus within walking distance to the heart of the city.

Our class was an eclectic mix of students from around the world – the US, France, Sweden, South Korea, Indonesia. The teaching was rigorous, the days long but sometimes fun. We forged friendships over lunches of bubble tea and handmade noodles while stumbling through learning a language that was difficult for many of us. By mid-February, there was a shift in the mood of the city. A deadly new virus was spreading through China and information about it was sparse and unreliable. People were suspicious of a government notorious for concealing embarrassing facts and hiding public health debacles.

As the virus moved through China, universities ramped up security. Each morning going to class, I had to pass a checkpoint and show an ID to get on campus. Students who lived on campus were not allowed to leave. The school gave each of us a personal thermometer and every day before class started, we called out our temperatures aloud to the professor, who kept a running tally. It felt like theater.

While the weeks wore on and cases ticked up with remarkable uniformity (almost certainly manipulated numbers) in the other major cities of greater China – Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong ‑ Shanghai barely registered a blip on the scale that was the SARS outbreak. By April, schools had closed in Beijing, but our classes never shifted. The government reported more than 1,500 cases in Beijing; only two in Shanghai. The numbers there never budged. From November of 2002 to July of 2003, SARS would infect more than 7,000 people in China and Hong Kong, killing about 650. The virus seeped out and around the world and, by 2004, inexplicably burned itself out.

In the heat of the outbreak, Shanghai remained a weirdly quiet, untouched island, a city of 18 million people almost exactly halfway between China’s two epicenters of the outbreak, untouched. Or at least that’s what we were told, with never a good explanation. To this day, it’s not clear whether Shanghai’s status as a SARS outlier was true or an invention of the Chinese government designed to stabilize the economic heart of China and prevent a financial collapse. Shanghai was a glittering lure for foreign investment, then a key to China’s economic ambitions, and a new virus spreading there would have threatened those plans.

Though SARS never officially swept Shanghai, fear of the virus infected its residents. There were panic runs on vinegar, a disinfectant wrongly rumored to kills the virus. We were banned for weeks from walking the dog outside, on simmering neighborhood concerns that all animals were suspected carriers. The fear eventually subsided, burned out over months like SARS itself. And we still don’t know how dangerous it was in the city in those months; we may never know.

When you live abroad for a long time, you develop a bad but maybe understandable habit of idealizing your home country. The world was warned there would be another SARS, that it would be worse and spread farther, that we needed to prepare. And here we are in the United States, a country that likes to claim it has one of the world’s premier health-care systems, a global leader in biotechnology and disease research, seemingly wholly unprepared for the new coronavirus that began in China several months ago, now spreading through this country.

In recent days, reporters have revealed that the US has botched its entire response to the outbreak, failing to provide states with test kits and leaving fewer than 5,000 people tested for COVID-19. As the Atlantic’s excellent reporting points out, “By this point in its outbreak, South Korea had tested more than 100,000 people for the disease, and it was testing roughly 15,000 people every day. The United Kingdom, where three people have died of COVID-19, has already tested more than 24,900 people.”

That means health officials don’t know the size or scope of the outbreak and can’t respond to it or plan for the burden on the health-care system. The president continues to insist on comparing this virus to the flu, an outrageously dangerous claim. This is a new outbreak; we have very little information about what it will do but it’s already clear it’s deadlier than the flu. There is no vaccine, no standard treatment.

In the midst of this information vacuum, the best anyone can do is look to countries that seem to have begun to contain the virus. China, where it began and which initially stifled news of the virus, and South Korea, are beginning to see results from aggressive campaigns to test, quarantine and enforce social distancing.

I live in Montana, one of a shrinking number of US states with no suspected cases as yet. It’s a feeling not unlike those strange days in Shanghai, where SARS was spreading and the official numbers were met with great suspicion, a void filled with rumors and gossip. Much of it is dismissive, linked to political views and loaded with misinformation. I live with a compromised immune system, one of the groups vulnerable to COVID-19. I’m not panicked, but I am deeply worried about the glaring lack of information and wary of what will come next.

China’s citizens deserved better during SARS, better during this outbreak. We had 17 years to prepare and the US had weeks to mobilize a response while China was locked down during this outbreak. We all deserve better than this.