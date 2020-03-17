We're all in this together

Last week, I had a six-hour infusion of a powerful drug that somehow, no one knows exactly how, keeps my immune system from attacking the wrong cells in my body. The next day, I sent a quick note to my neurologist’s office asking if the drug itself put me at a higher risk of complications if exposed to the novel coronavirus. It’s become clearer every day that many of us will be exposed, will get sick and need to understand how to cope.

From watching China and now Italy, we know people with pre-existing conditions and autoimmune disorders, like me, seem to be at higher risk of complications if we’re infected. What I don’t understand is whether my medication further compromises my immune system, putting me at even more risk. I waited, isolated myself from people and contagion, and finally got a terse, three-line copy/pasted answer five days later, telling me only to wash my hands and check the CDC website.

Wash your hands; the medical advice from a specialist’s office to someone with a rare autoimmune disease that has the power to paralyze me.

I’ve been washing my hands like a maniac for years, but especially since January, while watching China grind to a halt for weeks under the weight of COVID-19. As a science journalist who has written about public health issues for years, I know the CDC’s website is behind the rest of the world in terms of both public health data and guidance. That’s in large part because the federal government has failed in its basic public health duty to track the spread of the virus with mass testing and been slow to educate people about the importance of keeping distance from others as the virus spreads. The message is very clear: you’re on your own.

I’m lucky I work from home and lucky I know how to access credible information. I’m still in the dark about so much.

This was one of many things in the last few days, as COVID-19 spread around the US, that made me understand the weight of how America’s fractured and fragmented health-care system and our federal government’s failure to prepare for and respond to the virus has left us all, in one way or another, to fend for ourselves. Members of my immediate family are under an uncertain home quarantine after being exposed to a person with the virus, unable to get tested unless they develop fevers. Meanwhile, celebrities and political leaders keeping popping up with positive tests, very likely because they have the power and money to compel testing.

It’s a disorienting and scary thing to grasp on a personal level that our institutions aren’t protecting us. The better news is that the strength of your community does matter. It’s possible, we know again from China and Italy, to slow the virus with aggressive local measures, especially social distancing – limiting our contacts with other people as much as we can to protect the entire group.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day today, one of the biggest parties of the year in my hometown, the most Irish city in America (if you don’t believe me, here’s the story I send to everyone who doesn’t believe me, every year). A few days ago, Butte took the extraordinary step of cancelling the St. Patrick’s Day parade, an event that draws 30,000 people for a parade and party in the streets. Yesterday afternoon, the local health department took it a step further, making this the first city in Montana to close bars, restaurants, casinos and gyms to prevent crowds from potentially spreading the virus. We only have one confirmed case of COVID-19 in town, but Butte has a high number of older people, the population most vulnerable to complications from the disease.

The decision itself, not a small matter in town full of working-class families many of whom rely on the holiday revenue, was heartening. People are taking this seriously, no matter the jokes and conspiracy theories of a few loudmouths on social media. It was a story in the local newspaper that gave me the most hope about how communities can come together to protect people in these uncertain times. Worried that locals weren’t taking the threat seriously enough, a number of Butte’s bar owners had decided to shut down even before the health department stepped in.

It might feel like we’re out here in this uncertainty alone, but community matters more than ever right now. Check on your neighbors, stay home as much and whenever you can, protect each other. Send this illustration of the power of social distancing to anyone who doesn’t get it. Friends in China are only just starting to get back to normal routines, though it’s taken many, many weeks. This will be difficult but we can get through it together.