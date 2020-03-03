What’s revealed in blood



I’ve spent the last few days in El Paso, a west Texas city that hugs the US border with Mexico. It’s a vibrant place flanked by craggy, dry mountains and, at first, a little confusing to an outsider like me. It’s difficult to make out where one city ends the next begins, until you see the clear divide, how the Rio Grande River and a long, coppery brown border fence separate El Paso from the Mexican city of Juarez. In many ways they function as one place, yet the two are worlds apart economically.

If you want to see inequality laid bare, go to a border town straddling the line between a wealthy country and a poorer one. This is something I learned in years of reporting in border towns in China, which has more miles of international borderland than any other country, most of them with poorer nations. Borders reveal our vast chasms.

If you want see the inequality of America’s health care system distilled down to its ugliest form, talk to people who sell their blood solely to pay their bills. According to an investigation from ARD German television and Searchlight New Mexico a few months ago, 10,000 Mexican citizens cross the border every week into the US to sell their blood plasma to private companies that turn their cells into a medical equivalent of liquid gold. There’s no better place to see it than El Paso, where Mexican nationals can walk into the US then into a strip-mall plasma center. If they “donate” twice a week, they can earn $400 a month — more than factory jobs pay them back across the border in Juarez. Their plasma is added to a massive pool of human cells that makes up a measurable part US exports.

I’ll be writing much more about this later. There are plenty of people who donate plasma for altruistic reasons in the US, but there are many others – citizens of both the United States and Mexico - who do it primarily for the money. The system encourages them to donate often, for years, and put their health on the line for cash. Nobody I talked with was given any particular warnings or advice about possible exposure to the novel coronavirus spreading in the US.

Talking with people who depend on selling their blood plasma for income has me dwelling on inequities in the US health care system that will determine how COVID-19, which began in China a few months ago, manifests across America. As the virus spreads, we’ve already seen how centering profits has gutted our health systems, and how the chipping away of our social safety nets and worker protections has left so much of America vulnerable, unable to see a doctor or get necessary tests. Twenty-five percent of American workers don’t have paid sick leave; insurance costs have soared and appalling examples of a fractured system have already started piling up.

I’m a beneficiary of the blood-selling economy, sort of. I have a chronic illness that requires periodic infusions of a medication made from plasma. I can afford health insurance and the out-of-pocket cost, but paying medical bills — somewhere over $100,000 worth of bills and insurance premiums in the last 20 years — has meant the sacrifice of other things. In our cutthroat, for-profit system, only the rich can survive being very ill without flirting with bankruptcy. In our current moment, without major changes, sick people won’t get tested or treated. It’s too expensive.

Perhaps the worst-case scenarios of COVID-19 won’t come to pass, but it’s already clear we are unprepared for an epidemic. Instead, we’ve stripped away the safety net. It’s possible this will end the notion that America has the greatest healthcare in the world. When it’s a system that only some can access, a system so unequal that some people sell their blood to make ends meet, it’s hard to understand how it could possibly hold under pressure.

For now, wash your hands. Read credible news sources.

By the way, I haven’t introduced myself. I’ve been a journalist for something like 25 years, starting in my home state of Montana then moving and reporting all over the world. I spent about a third of my life working and living in China, so you’ll often see me reference it. I’ve written about everything, but these days I focus on science and stories that illuminate inequality in all its forms, a problem growing worse in America in the Mountain West that I once again call home. The stories you’ll find here, I hope, will have something to do with living in Mountain Time.

